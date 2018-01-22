Opposition fails to fulfil 2008 manifesto over temple issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The opposition pact has failed to fulfil one of its manifesto pledged in 2008, namely to fight for issues concerning the demolition of Indian community places of worship, said MIC Youth chief Datuk C. Sivaraajh.

He said more than 20 temples had been demolished since the opposition's administration of Selangor.

As such, the MIC Youth had set up a special task force to provide advice to Hindu temple associations nationwide on various matters including those pertaining to demolition, he told reporters at the MIC headquarters here today.

"Temples of over 80 to 100 hundred years that face any problems should contact MIC immediately, we can help," he added. — Bernama