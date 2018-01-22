Over 1.2m Hindu devotees, tourists expect to flock to Penang

GEORGE TOWN: More than 1.2 million Hindu devotees throughout the country and international tourists are expected to flock to the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga here during the Thaipusam festival which falls on Jan 31

Temple chairman Datuk R. Subramaniam said preparations are well underway with several roads to be closed in stages in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration.

He said crowds are expected to arrive early this year for Thaipusam celebration due to the lunar eclipse which will shorten the period of prayers as the temple will stop the prayers by 6 pm to make way for the astral occurrence.

"Devotees fulfilling their vows are required to offer their vows at the temple by 5.30 pm, and by 6 pm, the temple will draw the curtains to shield the consecrated idol, Lord Muruga, and statues of other deities," he told Bernama here today.

He added that the temple will still be opened for devotees to enter but they cannot offer prayers to deities.

It was reported earlier that the Malaysia Hindu Sangam has called on all Hindu temples to be closed for prayers for the duration of the lunar eclipse on Thaipusam Day on Jan 31 as it is believed that the eclipse has a negative energy which will leave a negative impact.

However, Subramaniam said in conjunction with the 232nd year of Thaipusam celebration, the temple would also be introducing its 45-ft by 45-ft specially sculptured arch on Jan 28, which will be officially opened as the main entrance for the temple three days before Thaipusam to allow the large crowd to enter.

"We are expecting more 'kavadis' and more milk carriers this year compared to last year when there were about 35,000 milk carriers and 460 'kavadis'," he said, adding that more devotees were expected from the southern peninsula due the traditional way of celebrating Thaipusam in Penang.

He said 160 'thanir panthal' or refreshment stalls, including sales outlets were expected to operate on that day as compared to 150 last year.

Meanwhile, he also urged the devotees who are coming to Penang to celebrate this year to park their vehicles in the town areas and take the bus to the temples for celebration.

"RapidPenang is offering special charges for devotees and I hope they will park their vehicle in the town and take the bus as we want to minimise the car traffic at the Thaipusam zone," he said — Bernama