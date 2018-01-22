Sales promoter jailed, fined for theft of branded bags worth RM50,000

Posted on 22 January 2018 - 05:28pm Last updated on 22 January 2018 - 05:40pm

PETALING JAYA: A sales promoter was sentenced to a month jail and fined RM2,000, in default two months' jail, by the Magistrate's Court here today for stealing nine branded handbags, worth RM50,000.

Magistrate Nur Shahirah Abdul Salim handed down the sentence on Nur Idayu Abdul Fattah, 30, after the woman pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was charged with stealing the bags, which included with the brand name Dior and Givenchy, at Gorgeous Luxury, Jalan PJS 15/88, Subang Jaya, here at 11am last Jan 16.

The charge, under Section 381 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years and fine, upon conviction.

In mitigation, lawyer Datin Raj Preet Kaur, who represented Nur Idayu, said her client was supporting her three school-going siblings and a mother.

"Her mother is a single mother and works as a security guard," she said.

Deputy public prosecutor Abu Arsalnaa Zainal Abidin prosecuted. — Bernama