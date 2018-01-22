State cyclist killed in accident during training

KANGAR: A Perlis junior cyclist died in an accident while undergoing training in Jalan Wang Kelian near here this evening.

Padang Besar police chief Supt Ghazani Abdul Ghani said in the incident at about 1pm, Ku Hasbullah Ku Abdul Rahman, 18, was believed to have lost control and skidded before hitting the barrier on the left side of the road.

"Initial investigations at the scene found the victim lost control and skidded by himself without involving other vehicles and the victim died at the location from severe head injuries.

"The case was classified as sudden death as it did not involve other motor vehicles," he said here today.

He said the victim's body was later brought to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here for post-mortem before being claimed by his family.

It was learned the athlete had represented the state at several cycling championships and was being selected for Malaysia Games (Sukma). — Bernama