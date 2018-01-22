Teachers can enter politics, subject to certain conditions (Updated)

KUCHING: Civil servants including teachers, can participate in politics as long as they follow the civil service regulations, said Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Azih Muda.

"Those in certain grades should obtain permission from department heads should they want to take part in activities such as political lecturers or going on stage.

"But they must not breach their code of conduct and ethics as civil servants as they are bound by the regulations," he said in a news conference after attending a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) dialogue here today.

He went on to defend Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who was quoted in media reports as saying that civil servants, education department officers and teachers should refrain from joining any opposition party or criticising the government.

"I know Mahdzir, and I'm sure he did not say such a thing. The ministry is the most important institution to ensure a good education for the younger generation, and it is unlikely that the minister will say something (on those lines)," Azih said.

On Jan 21, the Education Ministry had denied allegations that it will sack teachers who support the Opposition.

In a statement, the ministry said Mahdzir's recent comments at a teacher's gathering in Putrajaya last week had been taken out of context, which has caused "restlessness" and "confusion" among the teaching profession.

"The minister gave general advice that it's better for civil servants who are in the education fraternity to stay away from politics to a level where it can affect their credibility and integrity.

"The advice has been taken out of context and been played up by irresponsible people which made it viral on social media and caused confusion among the teaching fraternity," the ministry said.

The ministry added the "advice" by the minister was in accordance with the directives sent by the Public Service Department (PSD) in April 2009.