UK not keeping up with Russia threat, head of army warns

LONDON: The head of the British army warned Monday that Britain would struggle to match Russian capabilities on the battlefield, making a high-profile intervention in a growing row over military spending.

"Our ability to pre-empt or respond to threats will be eroded if we don't keep up with our adversaries," Chief of the General Staff Nick Carter said in comments released ahead of a rare public speech later Monday.

He warned that Russia boasted capabilities that Britain would struggle to match, saying it has already demonstrated its use of superior long-range missiles in Syria.

Carter also highlighted the threat to Britain of cyber attacks, ahead of the speech to the RUSI military think tank in London.

"The threats we face are not thousands of miles away but are now on Europe's doorstep," he said, in excerpts released by the defence ministry.

"We have seen how cyber warfare can be both waged on the battlefield and to disrupt normal people's lives. We in the UK are not immune from that."

He warned that responding to these threats now was essential, "or our ability to take action will be massively constrained".

"The time to address these threats is now — we cannot afford to sit back."

Defence spending is under intense pressure following years of austerity, and a review launched last year has prompted media reports that further cuts are on the way.

General Richard Barrons, a former head of Joint Forces Command, which prepares for future conflicts, warned last week that another round of heavy reductions "would break the institution".

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said Britain was committed to spending two percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, in line with the target set by members of the Nato alliance.

"The chief of general staff is saying that we face a range of threats, that we need to make sure we have capabilities required to address them. That's exactly what we're doing as part of the National Security Capability Review" launched last July, he said.

"And we're doing that from a position of strength, where we have a £36 billion (RM197 billion) defence budget, which will rise to almost £40 billion by 2020-21."

Defence minister Gavin Williamson, who took over the role in November, has said the capability review would conclude "shortly". — AFP