Bursa Malaysia closes higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia closed higher today on the back of buying support in penny stocks, as well as big capital stocks.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI finished at 1,838.04, up 4.89 points from Monday's close of 1,833.15. It opened 2.95 points higher at 1,836.10.

The market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered losers 649 to 357, while 402 counters were unchanged, 440 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover slipped to 3.91 billion units worth RM3.01 billion, from 4.62 billion units valued at RM2.87 billion.

The market barometer moved between 1,830.98 and 1,838.04 the throughout the day.

A dealer said the gains on Asian stocks, including Bursa Malaysia came despite the US' announcement of steep tariffs on imports of washing machines and solar panels, mainly focusing on Asian producers.

Meanwhile, another dealer said that regionally, the stock markets were traded higher after the US lawmakers had struck a deal to end the government shutdown in order to boost the Wall Street.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM9.89, Tenaga added four sen to RM15.86, Petronas Chemicals was three sen higher at RM8.03, while Public Bank was flat at RM20.96.

Among actives, Sumatec fell one sen to 10.5 sen, UMW Oil & Gas inched down half-a-sen to 34.5 sen, Tiger Synergy was half-a-sen lower at 4.5 sen but Sino Hua- An rose 4.5 sen to 60.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index perked 72.89 points to 13,312.65, the FBMT 100 Index went up 67.55 points to 12,976.31 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 101.13 points better at 13,742.32.

The FBM 70 soared 197.97 points to 16,791.63, the FBM Ace jumped 101.01 points to 6,804.53.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 28.30 points to 17,382.63, the Plantation Index advanced 1.29 points to 8,042.95, but the Industrial Index improved 27.12 points to 3,377.73.

The Main Market fell to 2.47 billion units worth RM2.70 billion from 3.2 billion worth RM2.55 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 688.23 million shares valued at RM168.80 million from 790.65 million valued at RM196.19 million.

Warrants' volume was higher at 750.43 million units worth RM139.57 million versus 618.32 million units valued at RM112.5 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 141.30 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (561.13 million), construction (115.78 million), trade and services (1.16 billion), technology (173.21 million), infrastructure (7.06 million), SPAC (39.12 million), finance (73.01 million), hotels (808,400), properties, (159.32 million), plantations (35.77 million), mining (470,900), REITs (4.59 million), and closed/fund (5,900). — Bernama