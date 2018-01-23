Crane at Taman Desa condo project crashes (Video)

Posted on 23 January 2018 - 04:28pm Last updated on 23 January 2018 - 05:49pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A crane used in the building of a new condominium project of over 30 storeys in Taman Desa here crashed today into an adjacent condominium compound.

A spokesperson from the City Fire and Rescue Department said the department was alerted with the incident at about 2.31pm.

"Eight firemen from the Seputeh fire station were dispatched to the scene. No victims involved in the incident. The firemen team saw a crane used in a construction site crashed into an adjacent Tiara Faber condominium compound," he said.

Taman Desa resident M. Gunasekar said the crane operating at The Address project site toppled at 2.03pm, with its arm falling onto a concrete structure inside the compound of Tiara Faber.

"The crane came crashing down, barely missing the cars and people underneath," he said.

There were reported of injuries or vehicles damaged by the crash.

