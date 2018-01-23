Four vehicles belonging to senior Customs officer torched

PUTRAJAYA: Four cars belonging to a senior Customs officer's family caught fire in front of their Presint 11 home early this morning.

In the 3.30am incident, the fire razed two cars – a Mercedes Benz belonging to the Customs officer's wife and his daughter's Perodua MyVi. The two other vehicles, a Proton Saga and a Honda CRV, were partially damaged.

The 59-year-old senior officer who is attached with the Goods and Services Tax, his wife, 57; their daughter and son in-law as well as their two grandchildren were asleep when the fire broke out.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Rosly Hassan said police have initiated an investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage following the incident.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that there is a possible foul play in relation to the incident," he said today.

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department director Md Hilman Abd Rashid said the fire and rescue department are investigating all possibilities including foul play.

"We received the call about the fire at 3.54am, and arrived at the scene at 4.07am. Eight firemen and a fire truck were deployed to put out the blaze.

"When we reached the scene, the four vehicles were burning and the fire had begun to spread to the front part of the house," he said.

Hilman said no one was injured as those inside managed to get out via the back door of the house.