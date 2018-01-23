Temporary water disruption in Gombak, Hulu Selangor on Wednesday to Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Gombak and Hulu Selangor will experience temporary water supply disruption from Wednesday to Friday following distribution equipment installation works.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), in a statement today, said the affected areas would be Taman Ehsan, Taman Desa Jaya and Kampung Kepong Ulu in Gombak; part of Phase 3, the whole of Phase 4, 5,7, 8 and 9 at Taman Sri Gombak and Kampung Melayu Sri Gombak.

Other areas to be affected are New Green Park, Taman Rawang Jaya, Kampung Lim Tan, the whole of Bukit Rawang Putra and Rawang town in Hulu Selangor.

"Consumers are advised to store sufficient water before upgrading works are carried out on that date.

"All efforts will be taken to complete the work as soon as possible to ensure early restoration of water supply to the affected areas," Syabas said.

Consumers may refer to www.syabas.com.my or the mySyabas mobile app for the latest information on the water supply disruption. — Bernama