Brother motor in, mat rempit out

SERDANG: Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has proposed that the 'mat rempit' label be done away with to restore the tarnished image of motorcyclists.

Sultan Ibrahim, who is also a high-powered motorcycle enthusiast, said 'mat rempit' gave the impression that motorcyclists were scumbags and road gangsters.

"The label should appropriately be changed to 'brother motor' to reflect a disciplined and courteous motorcyclist.

"It is also to show that motorcyclists are a close-knit group, like a harmonious family," he said when launching the 2018 Malaysia Bike Week (MBW) Jamboree at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps) site here today.

Also present at the event organised by GPMoto were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also GPMoto executive chairman and GPMoto president Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The sultan also reminded 'brother motor' to respect other road users and to refrain from using public roads as racing circuits.

"I once reprimanded motorcyclists who were racing in front of Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Johor Baru: Try to put yourself in the patient's shoes. Perhaps if there is a 'brother motor' in the ward, he may complain, Babe, how can you be making so much noise when I am suffering here!" joked Sultan Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, he reminded parents to keep an eye on their children in view of motorcycle accidents involving teenagers.

"Do not allow them to ride motorcycles if they do not have a licence. Let them cry now rather than us mourning later on," he said.

The organiser expected about 100,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to visit the three-day 2018 MBW, which also included an exhibition. Among the motorcycles on display are Sultan Ibrahim's 40 Harley-Davidson superbikes. — Bernama