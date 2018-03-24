Four suspects nabbed following baby's death

LUMUT: The police have arrested four suspects, including the mother and stepfather of a baby girl who died earlier this morning, here today.

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said apart from the parents, a married couple who were the child's babysitters were also detained.

"The suspects aged between 25 and 35 years have been detained to facilitate investigations into the baby's death," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Muhammad Hanif said the suspects were on a seven-day remand from today and the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

The six-month-old baby girl died at about 6.45am today after being treated for over four hours at Seri Manjung Hospital, and is suspected to have been abused. — Bernama