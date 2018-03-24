GE14: Johor Sultan advises political parties to avoid sensitive issues

SERDANG: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today advised political parties to avoid sensitive issues, especially those that could cause racial and religious conflicts in the run up to the 14th General Election (GE14).

He said all (political parties) must shoulder the responsibility to preserve peace and harmony and ensure the wellbeing of the people.

"If there are undesirable outcomes (in GE14), it is the people who will suffer and will lead to the destruction of the nation," he said when opening the Malaysia Bike Week 2018 at the Malaysian Agriculture Exposition Park here today.

He also reminded the people to always remain united and not become split just because of differences in opinions or political ideologies.

He said that for harmony, all parties must focus on commonalities and not try to outdo each other.

The Sultan said the culprits were those who played the race and religious cards to instigate the people to hate each other.

"In a multiracial and multi-religious society, mutual respect, give and take are incumbent upon all. Every citizen must play his or her part to maintain peace and harmony in our beloved country," he added.

He said this was why he introduced the "Bangsa Johor" clarion call so that Johoreans or others living in the state would feel as "one people" and thus live in peace and harmony.

"People in other states also share things in common that unite them. Nevertheless, when we talk about the national level, all of us are united under one country as Malaysian citizens," he said. — Bernama