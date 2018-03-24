Ijok land sale: Remand extended for four suspects, two others released

PUTRAJAYA: The remand order on four individuals, including a man with the title of "Datuk", who are being held to facilitate investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the sale of 880 ha of land valued at RM1.18 billion in Ijok to several private development companies, has been extended for four days.

Magistrate Nik Muhammad Hafiz Nik Mahmood ordered the four men to be further remanded until this Wednesday to facilitate investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, two other individuals, one of them with the title of "Datuk", were ordered to be released on bail of RM2,000 each.

So far, the MACC had detained seven individuals for investigation into the case, with the seventh suspect, a company director alsp with the title of "Datuk", arrested on March 21 upon his return from abroad.

The remand order on the 53-year-old company director expires this Wednesday. — Bernama