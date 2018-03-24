NTP 2017 review proves BN an effective govt: Liow

BENTONG: The rakyat should give more support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in the 14th General Election (GE14) to enable him to realise the nation's transformation goals to become a high income nation, according to Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He said the current government has carried out various effective programmes to develop the country and its people. He believes Malaysia is now on the right track under the leadership of Najib, and the result is evident in the National Transformation Programme (NTP) 2017 annual report review launched last night.

"We are now targeting investments to reach RM1.3 trillion by 2020," he told reporters after launching the "Karnival Kementerian Pengangkutan" programme, here today.

He added that Malaysia needed a stronger government to bring the country to greater heights, hence the importance of a bigger mandate in GE14.

He also urged the people to pay no need to the opposition, saying that they were in denial of Malaysia's achievements.

Liow, who is also MCA president, said that although the party aimed to see the return of the Chinese electorate to the BN fold in GE14, it had not set a target as to how many seats it wanted to capture.

"We don't put a target on how many seats we must win. The more the better.

"Of course when you contest, the ultimate goal is to win," he added.

In GE13, MCA won only seven parliamentary and 11 state seats. MCA is set to contest 40 parliamentary and 90 state seats in GE14. — Bernama