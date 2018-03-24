RM24m for maintenance of low-cost flats in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry has approved an allocation of RM24 million through the 1Territory Maintenance Fund (TP1W) for the maintenance of low-cost flats beginning this year.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the maintenance would focus on critical repairs among them repair of roofing, electrical wiring, lifts as well as water tanks.

"The maintenance allocation will cover five parliamentary constituencies in the capital, namely Wangsa Maju, Cheras, Bandar Tun Razak, Setiawangsa and Lembah Pantai," he said when officiating the 'Komuniti Ceria' programme here today.

He said TP1W was one of the government's initiatives to tackle the rising cost of living and help ease the burden of the people, especially low-income earners.

Meanwhile, Tengku Adnan who is also Umno secretary-general said that Barisan Nasional (BN) would not be threatened by the opposition's attempt to disintegrate unity within the party.

"I know there is no problem in the BN. All the sabotage or slander are the opposition's doings and of course they will say that we (BN) have internal problems.

"It is also happening in my constituency, even giving biscuits and rice (to the people) is wrong to them. With the upcoming election, anything can happen," he said.

Tengku Adnan was commenting on the recent sabotage against Titiwangsa Member of Parliament and Second Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani which was allegedly masterminded by Umno members.

Banners that read 'Say No!! To DJ' , #TolakJohariGhani #asalbukanjoeghani which were spotted in several areas in Chow Kit and Keramat also went viral on social media. — Bernama