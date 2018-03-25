Analyst says DAP's strategy will reduce Chinese representation

PETALING JAYA: Political analyst Tang Ah Chai says DAP's strategy to focus its firepower on MCA and Gerakan heavyweights and the so-called "destroy MCA" talk may lead to a no-win situation where Chinese see reduced representation in the Parliament.

The "heavyweights vs heavyweights" strategy is DAP's "new packaging" of its march towards Putrajaya, which may appear as a breath of fresh air to many.

Tang said this when asked by China Press to give his take on the DAP polls strategy of "fighting Chinese with Chinese".

He said by pitting the party stalwarts against MCA's and Gerakan's top guns, DAP will draw the attention of Chinese voters, particularly when the party is focusing on Johor, where MCA first established a foothold.

"The public's attention will be on the 'battle royale' thus created, and other issues will be sidelined.

"The 'destroy MCA' talk also affected Gerakan," he said, adding that it will have an impact in particularly urban seats.

"But by pitting its stalwarts against MCA and Gerakan top leaders, DAP may create a no-win situation, with tough fights for all parties involved."

Citing as an example the "battle royale" shaping up between DAP Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong and MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in the latter's turf Ayer Hitam, Tang said the voters will be torn between the two candidates.

"There will be only one winner. In this case, the Chinese may see one less vocal Chinese MP in the Parliament," he said.

He believed the battles of heavyweights will boost the voter turnout rate.