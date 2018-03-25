Foreigner killed in gang-fight

PETALING JAYA: Four suspects have been arrested for investigations into an incident where a Bangladeshi man was pushed into a drain and later succumbed to his injuries after being involved in a fight with a group of foreigners at Kota Damansara today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said police are still looking for six Bangladeshis.

In the 12.30am incident, the clash involved more than 10 Bangladeshis, two Indian nationals and two Nepalese in front of a money service business premises.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said a scuffle broke out between them and the deceased sustained serious head injuries after he was pushed by a Nepalese into the drain at the scene.

"We were alerted about the incident at 1.44am. The victim was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment. However, he was pronounced dead later," he said today.

Two Nepalese men also suffered injuries in the incident.