Housewife jailed 8 months for insulting Agong on Facebook

25 March 2018

KOTA BARU: A housewife was sentenced to eight months jail by the sessions court today for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V last April.

Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin delivered the sentence after Shamsiah Samsuddin, 44, pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

According to the charges, the housewife was accused of sending false communication with the intent to hurt through a Facebook profile Tengku Cik Puan Muda Shamsiah on April 25, 2017 at 5.31pm.

The statement was made at Sentosa Jaya Office, Jalan Padang Bongor, Pengkala Chepa at 2:11pm.

She was charged under the Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or a year's jail or both and fined RM1,000 for repetitive offence.

Prosecution was done by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hajarul Falenna Abu Bakar while the accused was unrepresented.

The accused appealed for a lighter sentence as she is still supporting a child that is still schooling.

However, the prosecution asked for a deterrent sentence as the person insulted on Facebook was the Agong.