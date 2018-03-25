MACC to call original Ijok land settlers to facilitate probe on land sale

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will call original land settlers in Ijok to assist its investigation on the sale of 880ha of land valued at RM1.18 billion in the area to several private developing companies.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the settlers were expected to be called next week.

He said so far, seven suspects had been detained in connection with the case, with two of them released on bail yesterday, when their remand order expired.

Five others are still in remand until next Wednesday, he told a media conference after an assembly of 1Malaysia under-graduates at Universiti Malaya (UM) here today.

Last Wednesday, chairman of a body comprising the original land settlers in Ijok, Mohd Fadzil Ibrahim, said they were prepared to testify to facilitate MACC's investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Dzulkifli expressed his appreciation for the students' support in the campaign against corruption.

He said MACC wanted to get closer to students to mould them into a generation that detests corruption.

"They are the future leaders who have to be moulded to become individuals with high quality and integrity that reject corruption," he added. — Bernama