ACE market index falls 3.5%

Posted on 26 March 2018 - 12:42pm Last updated on 26 March 2018 - 01:04pm

PETALING JAYA: ACE market players were the hardest hit in morning trade, falling some 3.5% or 201.85 points after US tariffs against Chinese imports announced last week, stoked fears of a backlash on technology stocks.

The FBM ACE was down to 5,480.07 points.

The technology indice continued its fall from Friday, by another 1.96% to 32.54 points, while the small caps index was down 1.24% to 15,607.25 points.