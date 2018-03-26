Azmin pulls Tun M-style stunt by attending BN press conference (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: A press conference held by Selangor opposition assemblymen took an unexpected turn when it was attended by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The press conference, led by Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Dahalan, had wanted to highlight the 10 biggest failures of the Pakatan Harapan-led government.

Mat Nadzari was criticising the state government for failing to adhere to good governance when Mohamed Azmin appeared and stood among the reporters.

Mohamed Azmin, along with Sri Andalas assemblyman Dr Xavier Jayakumar, listened to the press conference held at the state assembly's annexe building today and were at times seen smiling at the points raised by the BN state lawmaker.

He was also seen to be reading a media statement prepared by the BN assemblymen which had detailed the mismanagement of the state government.

The focus shifted to the mentri besar as reporters took pictures and videos to document the rare opportunity.

However, Mat Nadzari did not lower his tone despite Mohamed Azmin’s presence.

The awkward situation ended without any verbal confrontation as Mohamed Azmin left the building a few minutes after attending the press conference.

The situation was reminiscent of a stunt pulled by Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last week when the veteran statesman gatecrashed a forum in Shah Alam discussing whether he was still fit to become the prime minister.

The 93-year-old former prime minister also posted a picture of him attending the forum on Facebook, accompanied by a caption that read: "There is a forum on whether Tun M is too old to be PM. I am present. I am here, guys. Say it to my face."

Mat Nadzari in the press conference said due to the failures, it was now the time for the people in Selangor to vote the Pakatan Harapan government out and allow for BN to take over.

When met after the press conference, Mat Nadzari said he did not see the conduct of Mohamed Azmin as a provocation to the opposition lawmaker.

“I think he is also interested to learn about his failures in managing the state government. I don’t think he would be able to resolve the issues highlighted by us (before the election),” he said.

Watch the video below: