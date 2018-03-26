A cake fit for royalty

JOHOR BARU: Berjaya Waterfront Hotel presented a birthday cake with special significance to the Sultan of Joh or, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Pelangi today.

The cake came with a story as it was decorated with miniatures of a car used in The Kembara Mahkota Johor (KMJ) 2017 expedition, which was an unique way for the sultan to approach his subjects for decades.

According to chef Azim Mahmud, the 20kg cake had three miniature British-made Morgan Three-Wheelers, which the Sultan used in the expedition.

The chef and four staffs from the pastry section of the hotel worked on the cake. "It took us about four hours to make the 10kg butter cake, and about a month to complete the three-wheel cars and some cartoon characters of camera men, policemen in British police uniforms and others," Azim said.

Sultan Ibrahim drove the British-made Morgan Three-Wheeler in the royal tour which covered 808km in Johor last year.