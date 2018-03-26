Cops investigating assault on popular disc jockey

PETALING JAYA: Police have commenced investigations into the assault on popular disc jockey (DJ) Leng Yein who alleged she was brutally beaten up by her boyfriend last week.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said yesterday that the woman had lodged a police report on Friday.

He told theSun that the case is being investigated for causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Hours after the alleged assault, 33-year-old Leng Yein took to social media and live-streamed a video of herself with the injuries she had suffered, showing her bloodied face, head and limbs.

She claimed that she had been in an abusive relationship with her 23-year-old boyfriend, a lawyer she described as "powerful and close with the police and those in the legal fraternity".

Leng Yein who had in the past undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries said in her social media posting that two weeks ago she had gone to Taiwan for surgery after suffering health issues.

She claimed that her boyfriend ended their relationship just before she was wheeled into surgery.

When she returned last week, she found him still pining for her at her house before a heated argument erupted where she alleged her boyfriend had assaulted her.

The woman who two years ago was ranked fourth among the world's top 10 sexiest DJs also said that she decided to go public with her plight as she wanted to "stop domestic violence other women are going through".

While most netizens sympathized with her plight, there were several who claimed she had exaggerated the incident and faked her injuries.