DAP on a ‘wipe-out’ mission, according to BN component parties

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA agrees with Gerakan that DAP is on a mission to eliminate Chinese leaders from the two BN parties in the 14th General Election (GE14).

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said on Jan 31 Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching had issued a press statement saying that DAP was on a mission to "terminate" MCA leaders.

"It was only after two weeks of silence that DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang said it was not true. But three days ago in Muar, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng stated that DAP was on a mission to eliminate Barisan National," Wee said today.

He pointed out that Lim may change his statement slightly but in every seat DAP is contesting, they will be going up either against MCA or Gerakan.

Penang Gerakan chiarman Teng Chang Yeow on Saturday criticised DAP for its "do or die" mission to politically kill off Chinese leaders from other parties in GE14.

He said not a single seat that DAP is contesting is held by Umno and this shows that it has been their mission to destroy parties such as MCA and Gerakan.