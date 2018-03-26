Gerakan to pay RM13,448 for raising banners too early

GEORGE TOWN: Gerakan was directed to pay a hefty price for its admission that it had strung up banners and posters ahead of the campaigning period for the 14th general election after the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) slapped it with a fine of RM13,448 for vandalism.

MBPP president and the island's Lord Mayor Yew Tung Seang confirmed this, saying that the notice of summons was already issued to the offending party.

The bill was for RM6,750 as well as an additional of RM6,698 for clean-up works.

The council reacted after the Election Commission issued a statement last Thursday that it was not responsible for party banners and flags during a non-campaigning period.

When contacted, Penang Barisan Nasional chairperson and state Gerakan head Teng Chang Yeow said that the party would abide by the council's decision.

"This is my comment for now," he said.

Teng had earlier admitted that it was behind the poster war last week after several tens of party banners and posters ridiculing Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was strung up in Seberang Prai.

In another development, state Gerakan publicity bureau head Ooi Zhi Yi slammed DAP's Tanjong MP Ng Wek Aik for teasing the party on his personal Facebook account, saying Ng has often generated an impression that he was arrogant.

Ooi took offence to Ng's posting that Gerakan can afford the fine of some RM13,000.

He said that in this day and age, Gerakan was trying to produce a matured sense of politics.

Instead, Ng has brought down the level of how a politician should behave, Ooi said.