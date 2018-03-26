Kit Siang might challenge Shahrir in Johor Baru for GE14

FOLLOWING DAP's decision to parachute a number of its heavyweights into MCA's strongholds, the question being asked is: "Will party strongman Lim Kit Siang do likewise?"

So far the Gelang Patah MP has kept punters guessing despite speculation that he will take on Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad in Johor Baru.

Based on the seat allocation announced by Pakatan Harapan chief Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad earlier, PKR will contest in Johor Baru, but a DAP source said the consensus among the component parties is that seats to be contested by party chiefs is negotiable; meaning it is possible for Lim to contest in Johor Baru if it is deemed necessary, Sin Chew Daily reported today.

But the problem now is that if Lim wants to contest in Johor Baru, the party does not appear to have any seats left to swap with PKR given the unlikelihood that DAP would want to give up Gelang Patah or any of its 31 other parliamentary seats in the peninsula.

In the 13th General Election (GE13), Lim parachuted into Gelang Patah to beat then mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Othman by more than 14,700 votes.

The team of parachute candidates he led into the southern state also took three other parliamentary seats and 13 state seats.

This time around, DAP is taking a bolder step in moving its heavyweights away from their comfort zones to challenge MCA stalwarts.

To boost their morale, Lim might lead by example by taking on Shahrir in the latter's turf; the latter retained his seat in GE13, despite all three Barisan Basional (BN) state seats under Johor Baru falling to the Opposition's onslaught.

A former minister, Shahrir has been unbeaten for the last seven general elections.

Lim will have an uphill task should he decide to challenge Shahrir. But if he beats the Umno veteran, it will be a heavy blow to the backbone of the national front.