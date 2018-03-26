LFE Corp former director's appeal against jail term, fine dismissed

PETALING JAYA: The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by LFE Corp Bhd former director Alan Rajendram Jeya Rajendram against a one year jail term and a RM1.2 million fine, for furnishing false statements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd in 2007.

He was sentenced in 2012 after being convicted by the Sessions Court of four charges of knowingly permitting the furnishing of false statements by LFE to Bursa.

Alan’s appeal against the Sessions Court decision was dismissed by the High Court on November 28, 2016, following which he lodged an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The false statements were in relation to fictitious purchases of about RM119 million made by LFE’s subsidiary LFE International Ltd in all four quarters of LFE’s unaudited financial results for its financial year ended December 31, 2007.

A three-panel bench presided by Justices Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Yaacob Hj Md Sam found no merit in the appeal filed by Alan, and that the prosecution had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Alan, 62, was ordered to serve his jail sentence with immediate effect.

The offences, under section 122B of the Securities Industry Act 1983 and section 369 of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, both carry a maximum fine of RM3 million and a jail term of up to 10 years.