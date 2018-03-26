Limited number of journalists allowed in at Guan Eng trial

GEORGE TOWN: Confusion ensued at the Penang High Court Complex after several journalists were not allowed in to cover the proceedings of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's corruption trial.

Journalists who had been there since 7am vented their frustration after being told by court personnel that only selected media organisations that have registered are allowed to cover the proceedings.

A journalist from Kwong Wah Yit Poh Press who only wanted to be know as Lee told theSun that she was already at court at 7am but was shocked to know that she was not allowed in.

"It was so annoying. I was early but still I was barred from entering just because my organisation is not on the list," she said.

Another journalist who requested anonymity said members of the media have been deprived of discharging their duties and bringing news to readers.

"The courtesy must be extended to the media fraternity in covering such an important event," he said

State Housing exco and state DAP deputy chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo urged the court officials manning the entrance to allow reporters from all publications to carry out their respective duties.

"The whole country and whole world is watching this," he told the officials.

However, the officials were adamant that media passes were only given to 20 representatives while some lucky media personnel could enter using public passes.

Some were left waiting at the court complex after being unable to enter.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the reason attendees during the trial was limited was to avoid the proceedings from being disturbed.