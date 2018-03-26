Malaysian, 27, arrested in Melbourne for carrying over 900 child porn images and videos

Posted on 26 March 2018 - 10:13am Last updated on 26 March 2018 - 12:23pm

PETALING JAYA: A 27-year-old Malaysian was arrested at the Melbourne International Airport for allegedly carrying 900 images and videos of child abuse material.

He has been remanded until June 29 after he was arrested upon arrival in Melbourne from Kuala Lumpur on March 22.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) officers searched the man's belongings and allegedly found more than 900 images and videos depicting child exploitation material on the man's laptop and mobile phone.

ABF Commander Investigations Mark Antill said in a statement: "Children are harmed by those who manufacture this abhorrent material; and people who consume child exploitation material provide the market that fuels this vile trade.

"Through the use of intelligence and targeting techniques our trained officers actively look for people bringing child exploitation material into Australia.

"The man was charged with Importing Tier 2 goods, namely Child Exploitation Material, contrary to Section 233BAB(5) of the Customs Act 1901."

The maximum penalty for an individual importing or exporting child exploitation material is A$180,000 (RM543,470), 10 years imprisonment, or both.