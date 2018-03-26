Man burnt to death as car explodes, bursts into flames

JITRA: A man was burnt to death when a car he was driving exploded and burst into flames before the vehicle skidded and rammed against a road-divider near Bukit Kayu Hitam this morning.

The unidentified victim, who suffered 100% burns, died on the spot during the 10am incident which occurred at the 6.3km North-South Expressway.

A team of firemen from the Bukit Kayu Hitam Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene about 15 minutes later, put out the blaze, but the Nissan Sentra was 90% burnt, said Kubang Pasu police chief, Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim.

He said due to the extent of the burns, the victim was beyond recognition.

However, based on the car's registration number, the owner was identified as Tan Kia Sock, 71, he added.

Mohd Ismail said the victim was heading towards Bukit Kayu Hitam when the car suddenly exploded. — Bernama