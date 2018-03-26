Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today, benefiting from the greenback's wary outlook, a dealer said.

At 6pm, it was quoted at 3.8940/8970 against the US dollar compared with Friday's 3.9150/9200.

The dealer said the investors were shifting their interests from the US dollar after the currency fell to its 16-month low against the yen.

The Asian currencies, including the ringgit, received some buying support, he said.

"This comes after US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, edging the world's two largest economies closer to a trade war," he said.

The ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It slipped against the euro to 4.8305/8346 from 4.8245/8318 on Friday and was lower against the British pound to 3.7050/7086 from 3.7318/7383 last week.

The local currency rose against the yen to 3.7050/7086 from 3.7318/7383 last Friday and appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9709/9737 from 2.9756/9799 previously. — Bernama