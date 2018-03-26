Selangor Sultan reminds rakyat of the dangers of fake news

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed his concern over the proliferation of fake news, reminding the rakyat of the dangers of spreading them without verification.

The Sultan said he was disappointed upon reading fake news from the internet, especially on social media.

Sultan Sharafuddin said it was even more unsettling due to the fact that the public easily fell for such news and spread the unverified information without checking its validity.

"I am also disappointed to see that the spreading of fake news has caused widespread 'fitnah' (defamation).

"If the situation is prolonged, I am worried that the rakyat would be exposed to disunity, which would lead to the destruction of the state and country," the Sultan said in his opening address at the first state legislative assembly meeting this year.

Also gracing the event was Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

The royal address was also attended by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, state executive councillors, as well as assemblymen from both sides of the political divide.

