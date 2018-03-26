Whopping maximum RM500,000 fine for fake news proposed

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has proposed a maximum RM500,000 fine or a maximum of 10 years imprisonment or both on anyone who creates or knowingly publishes or spreads fake news.

The proposed Anti-Fake News Bill states that "fake news" includes any news, information, data and reports, which is or are wholly or partly false, whether in the form of features, visuals or audio recordings in any other form capable of suggesting words or ideas.

"Any person who by any means, knowingly creates, offers, publishes, prints, distributes, circulates or disseminates any fake news or publication containing fake news commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or to imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.

"In case of a continuing offence, a further fine not exceeding RM3,000 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction," the Bill stated.

The proposed law empowers the sessions court to order the convicted parties to make an apology in addition to the specified penalties, to the person affected by the fake news, failing which shall be punishable as a contempt of court.

Any parties affected by fake news may under Section 7 of the proposed law, apply ex parte to the sessions court for an order for the removal of such a publication.

The application should include a police report and supporting documents to show that a certain information or publication is fake.