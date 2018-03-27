107 groups file injunction to stop redelineation debate

KUALA LUMPUR: An injunction to stop the debate on the redelineation motion today has been filed due to a pending lawsuit by 107 groups objecting the redelineation.

Charles Santiago (DAP-Klang) said since the matter has been brought to court, it would be sub judice to debate it in Parliament.

He said the injunction, filed in the Shah Alam High Court earlier, was served to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia around 3pm.

Santiago hoped that the speaker would adhere to the court document and stop the debate.

"I am left with no choice; I am forced to initiate a court action requesting an injunction to stop the Speaker from proceeding with the tabling of the report on the review of electoral boundaries for debate tomorrow (Wednesday).

"The report is incomplete as the Election Commission has not completed the inquiry involving 107 groups, totalling more than 10,000 voters," he told a press conference in Parliament today.

He said these voters from Selangor have been left in the consultation process, which is in violation of the Federal Constitution that requires all objections to be heard.

"Furthermore, the courts have not disposed of cases brought by the Penang and Selangor state governments.

"Given the court cases are contested in two different courts, it would be sub judice for the Speaker to allow a debate.

"And it will be a travesty of justice if the courts rule that the EC was wrong in not holding an inquiry before submitting the report to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak," he added.

Santiago explained that if the motion, scheduled to be tabled today, is debated and voted on, it would make the redelineation report invalid and the MPs would be debating an invalid report.

"The new boundaries would affect more than half of Malaysia's parliamentary and state legislative seats, potentially shifting voters from marginal constituencies into Opposition strongholds that have more than 100,000 voters but still only represent a seat each in Parliament.

"Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional-controlled seats, like Putrajaya, could have as few as 17,000 voters," he said.