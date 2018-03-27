Belting out Bate beats

THE DJ duo, collectively known as BATE, are ready to shine on a global scale with the release of their debut single, One I love.

Homegrown boys Ethan Curzon and Yeoh Wai Hong have been active on the DJ decks for the last six years, most notably as residents in Zouk's Mainroom every Friday after the sun sets.

The One I Love single officially dropped on March 9 at its launch party at Slate @ The Row but members of the media were treated to a sneak peek earlier that day at a press conference organised by Universal Music Malaysia and Lion Music Group.

For fans waiting with bated breath, the duo's first-ever single – which features Australian singer Blake Rose and Californian rapper-singer-songwriter Radio3000 – also has an accompanying music video that seems inspired from an episode of the British sci-fi anthology television series, Black Mirror.

Wai Hong explains: "The initial plan was when we wrote the song … during the verse, the flow feels like a breakup, and then when the drop comes, it feels like you're united with your loved one.

"So, I'm like, you know what, we got to make a video where this guy is really depressed and he wants to find his girlfriend [but] we mix it with technology and sci-fi, so, it's like a multi-dimensional thing."

The music video, which was entirely shot in Australia, shows a man who uses a futuristic device while he sleeps, which seemingly transports him to another dimension, where he meets up with a girl.

The device is part of his treatment but the system, soon overrides from excessive dependency.

"So, you see," adds Wai Hong, "towards the end of the music video, he saw the girl again [in reality]. That's the whole concept, missing someone."

The lads also make a brief cameo in a talkshow on television in the video, although the initial plan had included larger roles on their part.

Due to unforeseen circumstances with the production side of things, the boys were unable to play a bigger part despite already being on location in Australia, but kept with the same director after being impressed with his previous work.

Clad in matching BATE merchandise from Ethan's own clothing line Obscr, and Nike Air Force 270s, the dynamic duo admit that in their line of work, looking good is just as important as being a good DJ.

"Appearance on stage is very important. It's to a point where it's 80% appearance and 20% music, to be honest," Ethan explains.

"Nowadays, if you look at the DJs, they look like superstars, and it's different from before where DJs just used to wear a black T-shirt."

However, Ethan and Wai Hong both believe that fashion taking a more prominent role doesn't necessarily take away from the art of being a DJ, but is merely a natural evolution of the job, where even Nike can count as one of their sponsors.

"It actually makes sense because a long time ago, to get a brand to sponsor you, you had to be like an athlete or an actor or something … so it was really different," says Ethan.

Putting it simply, Wai Hong adds: "This is our lifestyle."