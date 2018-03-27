Both Ayer Hitam candidates play underdog card

DATUK Seri Wee Ka Siong says he has only 38% chance of winning the battle for Ayer Hitam in the coming general election.

The MCA deputy president, however, opined that it is not practical to talk about winning chances at this stage and that it would be more realistic to work towards winning every available vote, Oriental Daily News reported today.

The Ayer Hitam incumbent, who is to be challenged by DAP strategist and MP for Kluang Liew Chin Tong, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng's recent remark that Liew has a very slim chance of winning the fight is the opposition party's strategy to garner sympathy votes.

"I've never said I have 40% winning chance. And I can only say I might have 38% chance.

"But (to talk about) how much of winning chance I have is not realistic. It is best that I try to win each and every vote," Wee, who launched the Malaysia-China Tourism Forum at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, told the media this when asked about his chances of retaining the Ayer Hitam seat.

Wee, who is also a minister in the Prime Minister's Department, said he has never been bothered about winning chances but will not take the people's support for granted.

He said that given a political scenario that can change by the minute, he would do his best to defend the seat come what may.

"He (Liew) may say he is the underdog in order to gain sympathy votes. This is a strategy, which is not surprising."

Asked for his take on the Malay political tsunami predicted by Pakatan Harapan, Wee said this is a term often used by the Opposition.

"There is no need to use this strategy. We will know (whether there is a Malay political tsunami) when the votes are counted," he said.