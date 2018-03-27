Emotions run high after ‘go to hell’ remark at S’gor state assembly

SHAH ALAM: Emotion ran high at the Selangor state legislative assembly today after an argument erupted among state lawmakers over the ongoing conflict between Football Association of Selangor (FAS) and the management of Shah Alam Stadium.

The argument between Budiman Mohd Zohdi (BN - Sungai Panjang) and Selangor Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Entrepreneurial Development Committee chairman Amirudin Shari turned heated when the latter was heard uttering "go to hell" in his response to a question.

Budiman in his supplementary question had asked Amirudin on when FAS would be allowed to use the Shah Alam Stadium.

"The conflict between the stadium (management) and FAS is a loss to the people," he said, stating that the issue had been politicised by the state government.

In response, Aminudin blamed FAS for refusing to meet him to resolve the issue.

"They (FAS) are trying to use the issue as a political capital to attack the state government and turn it into an agenda to demonise us," he said.

"Go to hell with them. We have our own plan to develop Selangor football," he said at the sitting during the question and answer session.

Budiman later told Amirudin to control his emotions.

"They way the exco responded was very emotional. Maybe a better negotiation can be held with the association ... there is no need to get emotional," Budiman said.

In response, Amirudin told Budiman that the latter did not understand the issue.

"FAS only sent a letter at the end of 2017 and I was open for a discussion and replied to their letter. But then they replied that they did not want to talk to me and wanted to meet the Mentri Besar," Amirudin said.

"It is up to them. Good luck. Use the issue as a political one," he added.

FAS president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal had in early this year said the tussle between FAS and the stadium could only be resolved if the association was allowed to meet Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Subahan was quoted as saying by a news portal that FAS had attempted to reach Amirudin for about one year but to no avail.