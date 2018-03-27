Emulate LTAT’s winning ways in paying higher dividends

KUDOS to the management of Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) for declaring a higher-than-usual dividend and special bonus of 12.5% for its financial year of 2017 on the back of its significant bottom-line improvements as reported by Bernama.

It puts to shame the Employees Provident Fund's (EPF) paltry 6.9% dividend for the same period.

LTAT must be doing things right. It has set a new benchmark.

Being able to deliver such a strong dividend pay-out, it surely must have a competent and experienced investment committee and a set of astute and smart fund managers.

How else can one explain the huge difference in the pay-out to members of the two institutions?

Now that the contract of EPF CEO Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan has been extended by another three years, he must make it a top priority to emulate LTAT's winning ways to reward EPF members with a higher dividend rate.

For a start, can EPF also employ similar astute fund managers – yes, there will be a differential in their salaries and perks but it will be worth it in the long run. And also revamp his investment committee.

If LTAT can do it why not the EPF as millions of Malaysians will be the beneficiaries?

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur