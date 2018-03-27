Facebook introduces local news boost

KUALA LUMPUR: Facebook has announced local news boost internationally for people to connect to their communities about the issues that are closest to home.

Earlier this year, Facebook announced a change in the US to prioritise local news, so people can see topics that have a direct impact on their community and discover what's happening in their local area.

"Today, we're expanding that update to people in all countries, in all languages. Now, people around the world will see more news on Facebook from local sources covering their current city and other cities they may care about," said Facebook in a statement.

"With this update, we're also helping local publishers who cover multiple, nearby cities reach audiences in those cities. We'll consider a publisher as local to multiple cities if the people in those cities are more likely than the people outside of those cities to read articles from the publisher's domain," it said.

By expanding the scope of what may be considered local to people, Facebook includes other cities that people may care about and connecting people to local publishers from those cities. — Bernama