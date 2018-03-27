HRPZ II pathology unit to be upgraded

KUALA LUMPUR: The pathology unit at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) in Kota Baru, Kelantan will be upgraded to accommodate the growing workload in the unit.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the Public Works Department (PWD) was currently studying the 0.40ha parking area of the hospital for the construction of the unit's new building.

"The pathology unit at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital is very crucial because apart from doing normal work such as anatomy, chemistry and biology pathology, this unit is also a referral centre for microbiological tests in the east coast zone region.

"As of now, the workload is very high with four million tests carried out in 2015 and 3.8 million tests in 2015. We admit the condition of the unit is shabby and small and we have plans to build a new one," he said during the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

.He was replying to a question from Datuk Dr Nik Mazian Nik Mohamad (PAS-Pasir Puteh) who wanted to know when the ministry would build a new pathology unit building at HRPZ II.

Dr Hilmi said if the area under study was found to be suitable and safe, the ministry would implement the project to upgrade the unit as soon as possible.

Replying to a supplementary question, Dr Hilmi said the ministry would look into the possibility of constructing a multi-storey car park to resolve the parking woes there. — Bernama