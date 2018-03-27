I don’t own RM348,950 watch, says Guan Eng’s son

GEORGE TOWN: The son of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has dismissed a viral photo purportedly showing him wearing a RM348, 953 watch (USS89,995) Richard Mille titanium watch.

Clint Lim Way Chau, 25, said he had never own such an expensive watch. "No, I don't own that watch", he said.

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology graduate said it would be a dream to own it one. "I wish I have it as my own", he said.

He also showed the watch that he was wearing which was different from that circulated on the internet.

A Chinese daily reported Clint attended the first day of his father's trial at the Penang Court Complex. However, a cybertrooper had used a different photo to suggest he was wearing a luxury watch.

He was met outside the court during the second day of his father's trial at Penang High Court.