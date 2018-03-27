IPT students free to engage in political activities outside campus

PETALING JAYA: Higher education institution (IPT) students are free to join political campaigns outside the campus ahead of the 14th general elections (GE14), which is expected to be called soon, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said.

He said unlike the time of previous leadership which restricted IPT students from getting involved, today's students were free to engage in politics if they had a keen interest in doing so.

"They have the right to engage in politics outside campus. Within the campus, they are subject to university regulations, and if they still campaign in the campus and are found to have broken the rules, it us up to universities concerned to decide on what action to take," he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Taylor's Curriculum Framework here today.

The minister added that the involvement of IPT students in political activities came under the Universities and University Colleges Act, which was amended in 2012 to allow students to engage in associations, bodies or groups, including political parties, while off campus. — Bernama