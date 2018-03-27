Malaysian with drugs in rectum nabbed at Bali airport

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian, who allegedly hid crystal methamphetamine hidden in his rectum, has been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Bali.

The 23-year-old suspect was nabbed by Ngurah Rai Airport customs and excise officers on March 11 on his arrival at the international airport from Bangkok.

Two Indonesians with him, aged 24 and 25 years old, were also arrested, the Jakarta Post reported yesterday.

"X-ray scanning showed that there were suspicious things in their bodies and among their belongings," Ngurah Rai Customs and Excise office head Himawan Indarjono was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Customs officers found 36.2 grams methamphetamine in his bag, the report said. A body search yielded three small packets of methamphetamine weighing 36.25gm, 33.73gm and 20.73gm.

"All those three packets were hidden in his rectum," Himawan said.

A body search on the Indonesian suspects also revealed drugs hidden in both of their rectums. Customs seized four small packets of meth, weighing 42.32gm, 44.81gm, 39.66gm and 38.78gm from one of them.

Officers also found four packets of meth on the other Indonesian suspect. Two packets were in her rectum and two others were found in her vagina. In total she allegedly carried about 140 gm of meth.

The three suspects are facing drug charges, which carry a death penalty.