MyPPP wants to contest 2 parliamentary and 3 state seats

PUTRAJAYA: MyPPP will request to contest in two parliaments and three state seats for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Its vice-president Datuk Dr Loga Bala Mohan said the decision to convey its intention to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was made during a meeting among party leaders yesterday.

"The party is presently waiting to see the BN chairman in the nearest time," he told reporters after officiating at the Federal Territories Ministry's 2017 Excellent Services Awards at the Putrajaya Corporation here today.

Loga who is also Federal Territories Deputy Minister said Cameron Highlands remains one of the requested seats, but the party will abide by the decision of the BN chairman.

"We are requesting for Cameron Highlands but the other four seats are left to the BN leadership to decide through a power-sharing understanding.

"As a coalition partner for 25 years under MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas, we are hoping for due consideration," he said.

Loga added that as a party man, he will abide by any party decision as to whether he would be given a seat to contest or otherwise.

Cameron Highlands, a traditionally MIC seat, became a centre of a debate between Barisan Nasional component parties, MIC and MyPPP when Kayveas expressed his intention to contest there.

The parliamentary seat was rendered independent after its incumbent, former MIC president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, was kicked out from the party.

It is believed that MIC wants to field its youth leader Datuk C. Sivarraajh in Cameron Highlands while MyPPP intends to put Kayveas following groundwork it has done over the past few years.