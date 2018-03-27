Police warn Bersih, Red Shirts against making trouble at Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will take action against protesters who create trouble outside the Parliament building tomorrow.

Inspector-General of police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police have yet to receive any permit application from both Bersih and "Red Shirt movement" in regards to the gathering.

"We are aready to tackle any incident which can jeopardise safety. All our personnel's duties, movement and placement are already in place.

"We will monitor the situation. Those who were found to act against the law will be summoned," he told reporters after attending 2017 police excellence awards at the Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

Mohamad Fuzi added police will take action in accordance to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

"We will take action against those who failed to comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act," he said.

He was commenting on an attempt by Bersih to hold a demonstration in front of the Parliament building tomorrow to hand a memorandum to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

The memorandum was to protest the redelineation of electoral borders.

In response to Bersih 2.0's plans, Malaysian NGOs Coalition president, Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, reportedly said that he would in turn deploy 10,000 'Red Shirts' members to the Parliament building to prevent the former from holding their demonstration.