30 in police barricade to deter march to Parliament (Video)

Posted on 28 March 2018 - 11:17am Last updated on 28 March 2018 - 01:16pm

Police form a human barricade in front of the Parliament building today, March 28, 2018. — Sunpix

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and fromer Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah join hundreds of demonstrators at the rally today, March 28, 2018. — Sunpix by Amirul Syafiq

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 30 personnel from the police and Light Strike Force (LSF) formed a human barricade to deter protesters from marching to Parliament here today.

Protestors tried to break through the barricade and Bersih steering committee member Mandeep Singh was seen telling the crowd to calm down.

The rally is to protest against the redelineation motion to be tabled in Parliament.

However, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah informed the protestors that only six people are allowed to hand over the memorandum in Parliament.

He said the crowd must disperse by 12pm.

Members of the Light Strike Force were also seen forming another human barricade along the entrances of parliament building.

Vehicles were blocked from entering Tugu Negara as early as 7.40am, after which organisers told protestors to park their vehicles at Padang Merbok.

Earlier, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali joined hundreds of demonstrators at the rally.

