Dewan Rakyat passes redelienation of electoral boundaries

Posted on 28 March 2018 - 05:43pm Last updated on 28 March 2018 - 05:59pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat passed the redelienation of electoral boundaries with a bloc-vote of 129 against 80.

The motion was passed after 14 MPs from both sides debated for 10mins each on the Election Commission (EC)'s report.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his winding-up, said the EC took note of all the concerns raised by all parties including the government.

"Despite having objections on the EC's recommendations, we did not interfere in the EC's work.

"We accepted the decision by the EC and their recommendations in the report," he said.

The government only needed a simple majority of 111 votes in the Dewan Rakyat to pass the motion.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who had tabled the motion earlier, would present it to the Agong for his consent after which it will be gazetted.