Dr Mahathir says proposed legislation purely political

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the proposed Anti-Fake News Bill is purely political and the government should allow more time to debate the bill before passing it.

The former prime minister added it is not necessary to introduce the new law as current laws are enough to regulate the press and to deal with false allegations.

"It is very clear that they are confused and do not know what the true purpose of such a law is, other than for political ends.

"They want such a law when there are already laws that are sufficient, so that the government has power to detain its critics," Mahathir told the media after he attended a briefing on the Anti-Fake News Bill held at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Bar Council in a statement today said it is "deeply troubled " by the introduction of the Anti-Fake News Bill.

"The drafting of the proposed legislation raises many questions," said the council president George Varughese.

The council calls on the government to withdraw the proposed legislation for consideration at this current sitting of parliament and to convene a "proper select committee to comprehensively and publicly into the issue".

"The government must not legislate in haste," said George.

The proposed bill states that "fake news" includes any news, information, data and reports, which is or are wholly or partly false, whether in the form of features, visuals or audio recordings in any other form capable of suggesting words or ideas.

The government also proposed a maximum RM500,000 fine or a maximum 10 years' imprisonment or both on anyone who creates or knowingly publishes or spreads fake news.

Prof James Chin, the inaugural director of the Asia Institute Tasmania, University of Tasmania, claimed the law is targeted at the Opposition and its supporters.

"It is being rushed due to the general election that is coming up soon," he said, adding a 10-year jail term is very long.

"The law in a general way also states that, social media users can be charged under this law if the fake news they post ends up going viral."

Merdeka Centre executive director Ibrahim Suffian said at this point, the law when put into full use "will dampen public discussion of issues and sharing of information".

However, he added it is uncertain whether it will curb sensational news from still going viral as the speed of transmission is pretty rapid these days.

"I suppose the authorities will have to put in the necessary resources to enforce it. If it is perceived to be one sided, it may have long term detrimental consequences," he said.

Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) is concerned with the proposed bill which threatens to further curtail freedom of expression.

"The bill itself carries worrying provisions and unduly broad definition for fake news which is open to abuse by state authorities," said Sevan Doraisamy, the executive director of Suaram.