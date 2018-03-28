Fuel pump prices unchanged

Posted on 28 March 2018 - 07:50pm Last updated on 28 March 2018 - 11:39pm

PETALING JAYA: The pump prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged across the board for the final week of March.

From this midnight to April 4, RON 95 will retail at RM2.20 per litre. RON97 will be sold at RM2.47.

Diesel will be sold at RM2.18 per litre.